BMC elections 2017: Mess after polls disrupt classes in schools

A DAY after the BMC elections, some schools in the city found it tough to hold regular classes Wednesday. Misplaced infrastructure and litter strewn across the premises forced some schools to delay the final oral and practical exams scheduled Wednesday. Regular classes, too, were disrupted in some schools that had doubled as polling booths for the BMC elections held Tuesday.

The morning-shift students of Fatimadevi English High School in Malad came in to school only to find that benches were still lying outside. The campus was messy as papers, plastic bottles and wrappers were strewn across the campus.

“It is the contractor’s duty to ensure that the polling stations are cleaned after the election day, but our school was still in a mess. Our peon, too, was on leave after being on election duty on Tuesday,” said Rajesh Pandya, a teacher at the school.

Later, students and teachers joined hands to move the furniture and clean up the campus. “The classes and final practical exams were delayed,” said Pandya. The situation was the same in a secondary school in Vikhroli.

“Nobody had bothered to clean up after the elections were over,” said a teacher of the Vikhroli on the condition of anonymity. As a result early morning classes were disrupted.

The teacher said students were greeted to the sight of garbage and scattered benches. Here, too, the cleaning process was prolonged as the staff had a holiday after election duty. “Subsequently classes were delayed,” he said.