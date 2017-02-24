BMC Elections 2017: Dynastic politics in play; big leaders’ kin emerge victorious

There were major wins for close family members of senior politicians across party lines on Thursday even as some kin of local bigwigs suffered unexpected losses. The BJP benefited the most. Neil Somaiya, the son of MP Kirit Somaiya, won in Mulund’s ward 108. Akash Purohit (ward 221 Colaba) and Deepak Thakur (ward 50 Goregaon), sons of BJP legislator Raj Purohit and minister Vidya Thakur respectively, were also victorious.

The BJP also made gains with husband-wife duo Murji Patel and Kesarben Patel winning in Andheri east’s wards 81 and 76 respectively and party corporator Makrand Narveklar’s sister-in-law Harshita Narvekar winning in Colaba’s ward 226.

In other wins for BJP’s political families, Rajul Desai, the wife of Sameer Desai, the nephew of Congress leader Gurudas Kamat, who quit to join BJP was victorious in ward 56 in Goregaon, while Rohan Rathod, the nephew of BJP MLA Ameet Satam also won in ward 68 in Four Bungalows.

There was a win in Mahim’s ward 190 for BJP’s Sheetal Gambhir, whose father Suresh Gambhir, a four-time Shiv Sena MLA defected to the BJP just before the polls.

Among narrow winners, Shiv Sena had Dahisar’s sitting corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar’s wife Tejaswini Ghosalkar winning in Dahisar’s ward 1. The party’s MP Rahul Shewale’s sister-in-law Vaishali Shewale won in Chembur’s ward 142, while his wife Kamini Shewale was defeated by BJP’s Anita Panchal in Chembur’s ward 144. Samruddhi Kate, the daughter-in-law of Shiv Sena MLA Tukaram Karte was victorious from ward 146 in Chembur’s Anushakti Nagar, while Samadhan Sarrvankar, the son of Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar won from ward 194 in Prabhadevi.

Among Congress political families, MLA Aslam Shaikh’s sister Qamarjahan Siddiqui was victorious in Malwani’s ward 34.

Tulip Miranda, the wife of Congress corporator Brian Miranda also won in Kalina’s ward 90, while Sangeeta Handore, the wife of former Congress minister Chandrkant Handore won Chandivali’s ward 150.