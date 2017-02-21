BMC polls 2017: Record high turnout in Dadar, Shivaji Park area

People queue up to vote for BMC polls. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) People queue up to vote for BMC polls. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

WITH a 41 per cent turnout in the heart of Marathi-speaking central Mumbai, the attendance is unprecedented in the history of the Municipal elections. According to State Election Commission officials, as of 1:30 pm on Tuesday, Shivaji Park and Dadar witnessed a more that 41 per cent of their voters coming out to vote.

By evening, once the polls close by 5:30 pm, the turnout in the area could go up as high as 60 per cent, trends indicate. The total voter turnout in Mumbai has never crossed the 50 per cent mark. The trend noticed across the city is that the Marathi speaking pockets of the city are coming out and voting large numbers.

On Tuesday, SEC officials said that there have been several complaints of names missing or shifting have been received by resident.

Dadar is home to lakhs of middle class Maharashtrians, a traditional support base of the Shiv Sena. However, the biggest blow for the Shiv Sena in 2012 polls to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation came in its backyard. Last Municipal elections, Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) won all seven corporator wards in the Dadar Assembly constituency in the 2012 civic elections

Dadar has been politically sensitive location for decades. It is the home of the Shiv Sena not only because Sena Bhavan is located here, but also because it was in Dadar’s Shivaji Park that the party was born, where late Sena supremo Bal Thackeray addressed his party workers annually at the Dussehra rally. In November 2012, Bal Thackeray was cremated at Shivaji Park. Now, a memorial to the Sena founder announced by the state government will also stand in Dadar, at the sea-facing mayoral bungalow.

Overall, Mumbai poll recorded 32 per cent voter turnout till 1:30 pm.