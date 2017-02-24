BMC Elections 2017: Mumbai sees a photo finish; many narrow wins and a tie

BJP workers celebrate at Andheri Sports Complex on Thursday. (Source: Santosh Parab) BJP workers celebrate at Andheri Sports Complex on Thursday. (Source: Santosh Parab)

The BMC polls have turned out to be one of narrow margins for many candidates across party lines. In one instance there was even a tie, which was decided by a draw of lots. BJP candidate Atul Shah and Shiv Sena candidate Surendra Bagalkar, who were contesting from ward 220 which includes Mumbadevi, were tied with 5,946 votes each. Shah was declared the winner after a lottery was drawn.

While Shah is a former legislator, Bagalkar has been a corporator earlier and is a senior Sena leader. Elated with the verdict, Shah said, “It is by the grace of almighty that the decision was in my favour and I am happy to have won,” he said.

Shah said he had contested since Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had advised him to do so. “The chief minister has a vision of implementing many micro-projects in our area including cluster development since vertical structures are not conducive to habitation. I have an action plan ready for my ward,” he said.

The president of BJP’s Mumbai unit and MLA Ashish Shelar took to social media to point out that at least four of the party’s candidates had lost by less than 100 votes.

The candidates include Kamla Raj Purohit who lost in ward 4 in Magathane only by 17 votes to Sena candidate Sujatha Patekar who secured a total of 11,078 votes.

Similarly, Santosh Kelkar lost to Congress candidate Jagdish Amin in ward 82 (Vile Parle) by 40 votes while Jaisal Kothari lost to Sena candidate Amey Ghole in ward 178 (Wadala) by 84 votes.

Mahesh Parkar lost to Sena candidate Vishwanath Mahadeshwar in ward 87 by 34 votes.

In other parties, sitting Sena corporator and leader of the house Trushna Vishwasrao lost to Congress candidate Mufti Vanu in ward 179 (Antop Hill) by merely 60 votes.

Similarly, MNS candidate Jayant Dandekar lost by 226 votes to Sena candidate Upendra Sawant in ward 118 (Vikhroli).

On the other end of the spectrum, there were candidates who won by a large margin.

For instance, BJP candidate Pravin Shah who contested from ward 15 (Borivali), defeated Sena candidate Paresh Soni by 19,580 votes.

In another case, Waqrunnisa Ansari who is a sitting corporator and joined MIM from the Congress last month, came third in ward 223 and lost by 3,097 votes to sitting Congress corporator Dnyanraj Nikam’s daughter Nikita Nikam who secured 8,634 votes.