BMC elections 2017: Colaba records lowest voter turnout again

Results Today: In Thane, the counting centres from where results of the civic polls will be declared on February 23 are under CCTV surveillance. (Source: Express photo by Deepak Joshi) Results Today: In Thane, the counting centres from where results of the civic polls will be declared on February 23 are under CCTV surveillance. (Source: Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

Colaba, part of Ward 227, once again recorded the lowest voter turnout in the Mumbai civic elections, mirroring the 2012 trend. The 28.25 per cent polling Tuesday was marginally better than the 23.47 per cent of 2012. At the other end of the spectrum was Ward 114 in Bhandup West that registered the highest voter turnout at 66.19 per cent.

The highest voter turnouts were seen in Maharashtrian-dominated areas such as Bhandup in the eastern suburbs and Charkop and Magathane in the western suburbs. Ward 114 covers areas such as Kranti Nagar, Anand Nagar and Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar in Bhandup (West). Adjoining Ward 115 covering areas such as Kokan Nagar, Maharashtra Nagar and Samarth Nagar in Bhandup West saw 66 per cent voting.

In the other Maharashtrian-dominated areas including Dadar, Parel and Sewri, many older Shiv Sainiks were seen pounding the streets to ensure that their supporters and sympathisers voted. The Sena had involved senior Sainiks to improve the voter turnout and numbers to boost its tally in the civic polls, say leaders.

Some of the residents in Colaba were surprised at the low turnout despite several measures to spread voter awareness and encourage people to vote. Corporator Makarand Narwekar, previously a citizen corporator who contested as a BJP candidate from Ward 227 this time, said, “People of this area don’t take voting seriously enough and it is not acceptable for a democratic country like ours to have such low voter turnouts. We had expected more people to vote since various resident associations had adopted innovative ways of offering discounts at various shops as incentives and even roped in students to spread voter awareness.”

Atul Kumar, a resident of A Ward, said it was baffling to see the low turnout figures as the voter percentage of the city had risen overall. “It is surprising that while the whole city responded with a record voting percentage, Colaba fared so poorly. Despite having an active corporator, the work failed to translate into a higher voter turnout,” he said. Some other residents felt that it could be because residents of Colaba belonged to various minorities, including Parsis and Muslims, who had long felt alienated by the civic body.

After Ward 227, the ward with the second lowest turnout was Ward 221, which recorded 40.29 per cent polling. Compared to 2012 when the total number of people who voted was 46.03 lakh, this year saw 50.97 lakh people exercising their franchise.