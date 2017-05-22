BMC corporators want waiver at toll plazas

After seeking a hike in their salary from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000, corporators of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation have now demanded a waiver from payment at all toll plazas across the state on the lines of privileges enjoyed by MPs and MLAs.

Shiv Sena corporator Tukaram Patil moved the notice of motion stating that many corporators have to travel outside Mumbai for various projects and social and political events. “To provide amenities to Mumbaikars, many times the corporators have to visit the projects in other cities and attend the social and political gatherings,” said Patil.

He further said corporators have to pay toll at all toll plazas outside city. However, MPs and MLAs have been provided a toll waiver at all toll plazas in the state. So, on the lines of MPs and MLAs, a similar toll waiver should be given to the BMC corporators, he said.

Civic officials said the notice of motion has been passed recently by the General Body meeting. Now, it has been sent to the state government to consider and to take appropriate action, said an official.

Earlier this month, Rais Shaikh, Samajwadi Party corporator and group leader, had demanded – hike in the honorarium of the corporators from Rs 10,000 to Rs,50,000. The move was aimed at encouraging more professionals to enter the civic body as corporators, to help boost public services. The current remuneration is inadequate to discharge their duty as public representatives, said Shaikh.

