BMC bypoll win endorsement of Narendra Modi’s development agenda, says Mumbai BJP chief

The by-election was necessitated after the death of Congress corporator Pramila Patil. File Photo The by-election was necessitated after the death of Congress corporator Pramila Patil. File Photo

Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar said on Thursday the party’s victory in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bypoll was an endorsement by voters of the development agenda being pursued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The BJP won the BMC bypoll from Bhandup. BJP candidate Jagruti Patil defeated Shiv Sena nominee Minakshi Patil by 4,792 votes. Jagruti secured 11,129 votes as against 6,337 by Meenakshi. The Shiv Sena leaders had ridiculed the BJP during the Bhandup by-election campaign and Shelar did not leave any chance to take potshots at the BJP’s bickering ally.

BMC byelecn victory is credit 2 transparent ppl oriented wrk of @narendramodi ji @Dev_Fadnavis Ji @AmitShah ji @raosahebdanve 2/3 — ashish shelar (@ShelarAshish) October 12, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Mumbai BJP chief, while thanking the voters, said, “Tall claims were made in the Bhandup by-election but voters voted in favour of BJP. The result is a mandate in favour of development drive of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.”

The by-election in ward number 116 was necessitated after the death of Congress corporator Pramila Patil on April 25. But her daughter-in-law Jagruti Patil decided to contest the election on a BJP ticket.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App