Pothole repairs: BMC plans to set up its own asphalt plant

AFTER TESTING multiple pothole repair technologies during the monsoon last year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to set up its own asphalt plant using modern technology, especially for pothole repairs. Officials from the roads department said that municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta had given directions that tenders be floated within a month for a new plant.

Last year, the civic body received a lot of flak from public and courts for the pothole-ridden roads and for the civic body’s failure to repair them during the monsoon. Subsequently, the civic body had tested five pothole repair technologies. Of these, two technologies — Eco Green and Smartfill — showed good results and sustained during rains, said an official.

“But the cost of their material is very expensive. So, for this monsoon, we will buy some material from such technologies through tendering process. And it will be stored with us which then can be used during the monsoon on major and arterial roads across the city for pothole filling on emergency basis,” said Sanjay Darade, chief engineer of roads department.

Recently, the Bombay High Court told the BMC to examine materials used across roads abroad and to bring about better quality materials to fill up potholes so that they did not reappear.

Darade further said that buying the material of these technologies would mean spending huge amounts of money on pothole repairs. The municipal commissioner has asked us to float tenders for setting up our own plant using modern technology, he added.

“We will invite tenders soon. We will see who comes forward in helping us to set up the plant at the earliest. We hope to build it in a year,” said Darade.

Another official from the roads department said presently they had an asphalt plant and were using material from it for pothole filling with the cold mix technology. “It takes lot of time to dry for effective results. But, the material of these new technologies can work on the wet surface,” said the official.

Meanwhile, the BMC has identified 455 chronic pothole spots in the city and has decided to fix them by end of this month. As soon as the potholes emerge on these chronic spots, it will repaired and monitored on priority, added the official.

