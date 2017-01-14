BMC asks Mumbai marathon organisers to pay Rs 5.48 crore for hoardings

Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

The BMC Friday served a notice to Mumbai Marathon organsier Procam International Ltd, asking it to pay Rs 5.48 crore for using hoardings to advertise the marathon. Procam has replied to the BMC, claiming the charges are exorbitant. According to the BMC, Procam had permission to put up hoardings across the city between January 8 and January 15, when the marathon is to be held. However, the advertisement fee, ground rent and security deposit total to Rs 5.4 crore. The civic body has directed Procam to pay the amount with 24 hours, failing which all the advertisements displayed by means of boards, hoardings, etc would be removed and legal action taken, its letter states.

Watch What Else Is Making News

In its reply on Friday, Procam wrote back to say there was a ‘misunderstanding’. “The advertisement charges levied on the Mumbai marathon for the current edition are disproportionate and exorbitant for the activity in question,” the letter states. Procam’s letter adds that previously, it had been granted 48 hours for advertising and branding and that it had paid Rs 22 lakh to the BMC for last year’s edition. Procam has requested that the BMC allow the marathon to go ahead with signages and brandings as it has done all these years.