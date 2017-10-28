Blue whale threat: Supreme Court asks DD to make show to caution against dare games

The court told the authorities to ensure that the programme is telecast on private channels too. (Source: File Photo) The court told the authorities to ensure that the programme is telecast on private channels too. (Source: File Photo)

The Supreme Court Friday asked Doordarshan to produce a show highlighting the ill-effects of virtual dare games such as the Blue Whale Challenge within a week and broadcast it on prime time. “Doordarshan shall prepare a programme in consultation with the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Human Resources Development Ministry within one week to educate children about the evil impact of the Blue Whale game so that they are not trapped in it,” a bench headed by CJI Dipak Misra said while hearing a PIL by lawyer Sneha Kalita.

The court told the authorities to ensure that the programme is telecast on private channels too. The bench said “lonely” and “depressed” children were usually attracted to such games and said the Centre should take steps to prevent life-endangering situations.

Appearing for the Centre, ASG P S Narasimha said around 28 cases relating to such games have been reported so far and agencies were probing these. The court granted the Centre three weeks to file a detailed affidavit.

