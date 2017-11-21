Blue Whale role in deaths not established, Centre tells SC

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said this in an affidavit filed in response to a PIL seeking guidelines for regulating virtual dare games like Blue Whale. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said this in an affidavit filed in response to a PIL seeking guidelines for regulating virtual dare games like Blue Whale.

The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that “interim findings of a technical investigation” carried out by The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) “could not establish the involvement of Blue Whale Suicidal game in any of the incidents (of death) reported to them”.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said this in an affidavit filed in response to a PIL seeking guidelines for regulating virtual dare games like Blue Whale. Appearing for the Centre, Attorney General K K Venugopal and Additional Solicitor General P S Narsimha told a bench led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra that a final report on the matter was awaited. The probe was carried out by a committee chaired by CERT-In Director General Sanjay Bahl.

“Whether it’s real or media hype is something to be found out”, said the AG. The affidavit also said it was futile to make technical attempts to block Blue Whale game as it operates without a formal application or website or URL.

“It is the duty of parents to ensure that children do not get into such traps,” said the AG. Agreeing with him, the bench said in the order “parental care, love, affection… and instilling a sense of optimism in children will keep them away” from such games.

Disposing of the plea, the court asked Chief Secretaries of states to issue directions to departments concerned to make children aware about dangers of such games.

The petitioner, advocate Sneha Kalita, had sought directions to intermediaries, particularly network service providers, internet service providers, Web Hosting Service Providers, cyber cafes to observe due diligence and take steps to inform all users of computer resources “not to host, display, upload and share any virtual digital games which is grossly harmful and life threatening and morally degrading.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App