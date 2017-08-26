Blue Whale Challenge: Jaipur boy flees home, rescued in Mumbai

The Blue Whale Challenge has claimed quite a few lives since it went viral and there have been many cases of teenagers running from their homes to complete the challenge across the country. The Blue Whale Challenge has claimed quite a few lives since it went viral and there have been many cases of teenagers running from their homes to complete the challenge across the country.

A 16-year-old Jaipur boy, who left home as part of the last stage of the notorious ‘Blue Whale’ online challenge game, was rescued by the city police from Mumbai.

The boy, a class 10 student, left his home on Monday and reached Mumbai by train the next day. He was tracked by the location of his mobile phone and was rescued from Mumbai’s Churchgate area last night, Karni Vihar police station SHO Mahaveer Singh said.

“A knife was also recovered from his possession. He said he was in the last stage of the game and might have committed suicide,” Singh said, adding, the boy was handed over to his family members.

