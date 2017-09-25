Only in Express
Blue Whale game: 17-year-old boy commits suicide in Panchkula, mother says he was addicted

According to his mother, he told her a few days ago that he was getting addicted to a game and she should take him to a psychiatrist.

By: Express News Service | Panchkula | Updated: September 25, 2017 12:58 pm
A 17-year-old boy hanged himself to death on Friday at his sector 4 residence in Haryana’s Panchkula district. Karan Thakur, a student of DAV School in sector 8, Chandigarh, had installed Blue Whale game on his mobile phone, his parents have informed the police. According to his mother, said police, he told her a few days ago that he was getting addicted to a game and she should take him to a psychiatrist.

The parents found Blue Whale game installed in his phone upon checking after performing his last rites on Saturday. They also recovered some drawings purportedly made by Karan in his notebook, with descriptions of him hanging along with texts that read “I should just die” and “I don’t deserve to live”.

Police are investigating the case.

