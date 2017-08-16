Blue Whale challenge: These are the five suspected cases in India

Manoj C Man, Manpreet, Ankan Dey are the alleged victims of Blue Whale challenge in India (Twitter) Manoj C Man, Manpreet, Ankan Dey are the alleged victims of Blue Whale challenge in India (Twitter)

The notorious online game, Blue Whale, has allegedly pushed three teenagers into committing suicide in India while two are said to have been rescued before they could take the extreme step. The number of suicides across Russia and the Central Asian countries of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan where the game is said to be in rage is said to be over 130. The 50-day challenge, believed to have originated in Russia, instructs participants to perform increasingly dangerous tasks with the last step being taking own life.

The Indian government has taken note of the deadly game and recently directed internet majors — Google, Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram, Microsoft and Yahoo — to erase its links. “Instances of children committing suicide while Blue Whale Challenge have been reported in India…You are hereby requested to ensure that any such link of this deadly game in its own name or similar game is immediately removed from your platform,” the Ministry of Electronics and has stated in a letter dated August 11 following instructions from Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: Manoj C Man, a 16-year-old from Kerala, is the latest victim of the dangerous game as claimed by his mother. The young boy was found hanging at his home on July 26. Earlier, the family told the police that it was because of failed relationships and scoldings by the boy’s mother. Three days ago, however, Man’s mother filed a fresh complaint, saying the Blue Whale challenge could have led to his death.

South Zone IG Manoj Abraham said, “The Blue Whale challenge involves a series of tasks, including self-harm. The boy’s body should have wounds, inflicted as part of tasks. However, the post-mortem report hasn’t indicated any such wound. Besides, in Blue Whale, a player should jump to death. Here, the boy hanged himself. The Blue Whale challenge is only a doubt of the family. We are looking into that aspect and have seized his phone and computer.’’

Mumbai: A 14-year-old boy jumped off from the seventh floor of a building in Mumbai on July 26 evening is another suspected case of Blue Whale suicide game. The deceased, Manpreet, was a class nine student in a school in Andheri East. While locals said he played the Blue Whale game, the police said they are checking Manpreet’s cellphone and computer to ascertain the same.

As per the forensic report, the boy died due to external and internal injuruies. “He had a fractured forearm, fracture pelvic region and enlarged liver,” the expert said. The boy suffered several trauma injuries as a result of falling from the height. The police have registered a case of accidental death.

West Midnapore, West Bengal: Ankan Dey, a 15-year-old teenager from West Midnapore, West Bengal, was the first suspected Blue Whale victim in India. The teenager committed suicide in the bathroom of his house on Saturday morning, August 12, according to reports. While the police are probing if the teen played the Blue Whale challenge, there were reports that Ankan was addicted to online games.

Solapur, Maharashtra: A 14-year-old Solapur boy who left home to allegedly complete a task assigned to him in the Blue Whale game was rescued by the police on his way to Pune. The boy appeared to be lost and silent at the time of rescue. “As soon as we were informed by our counterparts in Solapur, we intercepted the bus and rescued the boy, who was on his way to complete a task given by the Blue Whale Challenge game,” a Bhigwan police station officer said. “The boy’s businessman father came to the police station and took him home,” he added.

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: A 13-year-old was rescued by his friends when he tried to jump off the third floor of his Indore school. The boy is a student of class VII at Chamali Devi Public School at Rajendra Nagar. “We think he was tense in the last couple of days, thinking about committing suicide to accomplish the final 50th task of the game,” Additional SP Rupesh Kumar Dwivedi said.

