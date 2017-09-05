Blue Whale Challenge: Teen plunges into lake in Jodhpur

“If I don’t complete my task my mother will die,” she reportedly said after she was pulled out of the lake. “If I don’t complete my task my mother will die,” she reportedly said after she was pulled out of the lake.

A 17 year old girl with a carving of a whale on her arm was rescued in Jodhpur in Rajasthan late Monday night after she allegedly tried to jump into a lake as a part of the deadly Blue Whale Challenge. “If I don’t complete my task my mother will die,” she reportedly said after she was pulled out of the lake.

The girl, daughter of a BSF officer, had left home on Monday night on the pretext of going to market. When she did not return, her parents started looking for her. Meanwhile, a local worker near Kalyan Lake spotted her riding her scooter around the area. “She was crying… I realised she was going to jump into the lake. I ran behind her and tried to stop her. I started talking to her and asked her what’s the matter, she said my mother will die. Why will your mother die, I asked. She said her game was nearing the end and if she did not complete her task her mother would die,” he told the media.

She ran and jumped into the lake as the man watched. He jumped after her and dragged her out. According to the local police, they got information about a girl driving near the lake at 11 pm. A team was immediately sent to the site.

This is the latest case reported in the country in connection with online Blue Whale Challenge. The challenge that originated in Russia is spread over 50 days and requires the participants to complete 50 tasks. Initially the participants are asked to complete tasks like watching a horror movie alone, carving the shape of a whale onto their body and ultimately the last challenge is to commit suicide.

Looking at the harmful effects of the game, the Madras High Court on Monday directed the state and central government to explore the possibilities of banning the game.

