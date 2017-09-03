Blue Whale challenge: Teen jumps before running train in Madhya Pradesh

The boy, a resident of Futera Ward had been influenced by the Blue Whale Challenge over the last few days according to investigations. The boy, a resident of Futera Ward had been influenced by the Blue Whale Challenge over the last few days according to investigations.

In yet another suspected case of Blue Whale Challenge, a 17-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by standing before a running train in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh as reported by news agency PTI on Sunday. “We have got information that the Class XII student was part of the Blue Whale Challenge. We are checking his cell phone and investigating the matter,” said additional superintendent of police (ASP) Arvind Dubey.

According to the police, the boy stood in front of the running train and was clicking selfies late on Saturday night. His body was found on the tracks on Sunday morning. A CCTV camera installed at a house near the railway crossing recorded the entire episode.

The boy, a resident of Futera Ward had been influenced by the Blue Whale Challenge over the last few days according to investigations. Dubey said the boy had reached a rail crossing close to Futera lake and after parking the two-wheeler near the tracks, he started clicking selfies before a running train and ended his life. “We have registered a case and investigating the matter,” he added.

The challenge starts by asking participants via social media to draw a whale on a piece of paper, then carve a whale figure on their body. It is followed by other tasks such as watching horror movies alone or waking up at unearthly hours. The game spread over a series of 50 challenges, that must be completed over 50 days, include self-harm, while the last challenge is to commit suicide.

