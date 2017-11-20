Blue Whale Challenge: SC junks plea seeking ban, asks states to run awareness campaigns

Stressing on need for parental care, the apex court also asked all states to run awareness campaigns for school kids regarding dangers of such online games. Stressing on need for parental care, the apex court also asked all states to run awareness campaigns for school kids regarding dangers of such online games.

The Supreme Court on Monday disposed a plea demanding ban on Blue Whale Challenge, the controversial life-threatening online game. Stressing on the need for parental care, the apex court also asked states to run awareness campaigns for school children about dangers of such online games.

Earlier on October 27, asked Doordarshan to produce a show highlighting the ill-effects of virtual dare games such as the Blue Whale Challenge within a week and broadcast it on prime time. A bench headed by CJI Dipak Misra while hearing a PIL by lawyer Sneha Kalita, said,”Doordarshan shall prepare a programme in consultation with the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Human Resources Development Ministry within one week to educate children about the evil impact of the Blue Whale game so that they are not trapped in it.”

It added that “lonely” and “depressed” children were usually attracted to such games and said the Centre should take steps to prevent life-endangering situations.

The Blue Whale Challenge is an online a suicide game where the player has to complete a task to complete every day, for a period of 50 days, the final task of which is committing suicide. After completing the daily tasks, the participants are supposed to share photos of the challenges completed by them.

Over the past few months, a number of teen suicides across India has been witnessed and attributed to the ‘deadly’ online game. The game has also been blamed for the deaths of more than 100 young people in countries around the world.

