Blue Whale Challenge: Rajasthan girl tries to kill self again

A 17-year-old girl, who was rescued after she tried to commit suicide by jumping into a lake here as part of the Blue Whale Challenge, made another attempt to kill herself, the police said on Wednesday. The Class X student, who told her parents that she was going to meet her friends, on Monday night carved the shape of a whale on her arm and threw away her mobile phone before jumping into the Kailana lake, they said.

The girl yesterday allegedly again attempted suicide by consuming some tablets kept in her house. She was rushed to a private hospital and admitted to its ICU. Owner of the hospital, Dr K R Daukiya said she was out of danger but has been kept in the ICU for examination of her vital organs. According to the doctor, she is depressed. He said soon counselling of the girl would be started.

“When the girl was brought here last morning, she was quite stressed. But after treatment, she spoke about how she got into it (the blue whale challenge),” the doctor said.

