Blue Whale Challenge: Madras HC directs strict action against those sharing game, seeks help from IIT

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the Tamil Nadu Police to take strict action against those sharing the Blue Whale Challenge while seeking advice from IIT Madras on removal of links of the deadly online game, news agency ANI has reported. In its submission, state police’s Crime Branch of CID (CBCID) said “Blue Whale links are blocked and that no one can download it in the state”.

The bench also directed the state and the Centre to respond by September 8 on removing the online game’s links from social media.

Three days ago, the court had said it will take “deadly” action against ‘Blue Whale Challenge’ which claimed one life in Madurai district recently. The judges had said this on an appeal by an advocate, Krishnamurthy, to the court to direct the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry to ban such games and also sought permission to file a petition.

On August 30, a 19-year-old college student, Vignesh, was found hanging himself at his house in Madurai. In his suicide note, he said “the game was a devastating one… once you enter it, you would not be able to come out”. According to a PTI report, Vignesh had reportedly told his friends that he was “crazy” about the game and also told his parents that he was getting isolated due to his addiction for it.

A day after Vignesh’s suicide came to light, a 15-year-old school student from Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu hurt himself after reportedly playing the online game. Police said the boy had “harmed himself with a knife” and suffered burn injuries.

Blue whale Challenge is an online game that involves performing a number of tasks which have to be completed by the player in 50 days.

