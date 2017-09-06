Blue whale challenge: ‘Fearing harm to mother’, girl tries to jump into Jodhpur lake

The girl told the police that she had to jump into the lake as part of the last dare of the challenge, or her mother would die. (Representational) The girl told the police that she had to jump into the lake as part of the last dare of the challenge, or her mother would die. (Representational)

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly trying to jump off a cliff into Kaylana lake on the outskirts of Jodhpur when an onlooker spotted her and alerted police. The girl was hospitalised and being treated for injuries on her forearm. She had carved out a whale-like figure with a knife, the police said, indicating that the incident could be linked to the Blue Whale challenge. Hand cart vendor Om Prakash told reporters that on Monday night he saw the girl circling the lake several times, got suspicious and informed the police. While some news reports said the girl was rescued after she jumped into the lake, the authorities denied it.

“She was trying to jump into the lake along with her Scooty but an onlooker alerted the police and rescued her before that,” Mukta Pareek, SHO, Mandore police station, told The Indian Express.

The girl told the police that she had to jump into the lake as part of the last dare of the challenge, or her mother would die. “We will take her to the Child Welfare Committee for counselling,” Pareek said.

According to the police, the teenager left home earlier in the day on the pretext of going to the market. She bought a knife and dropped her mobile phone at the market. When her parents tried calling her, a stranger who had found the phone answered. The family then reported the missing girl to the police.

This could be the second reported instance of the Blue Whale challenge from Rajasthan. Last month, a 16-year-old boy from Jaipur was apprehended in Mumbai trying to end his life.

