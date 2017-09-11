CM V Narayanasamy voices concern over rise in suicides in Puducherry

V Narayanasamy (File) V Narayanasamy (File)

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Monday expressed concern over the “increase in number of suicides” in the Union Territory.

Speaking to PTI on the sidelines of the observance of death anniversary of Tamil poet Subramanya Bharathi Puducherry he said, “It is indeed alarming that Puducherry is now reporting increased number of suicides (by youngsters).”

The territorial government would soon take up counselling of boys and girls, he said while stressing on the need to introduce moral classes in schools. Of late, the lure of deadly ‘blue whale’ game among the youth was also adding to the list of persons committing suicides in Puducherry, he noted. There should be a total review of the situation and effective counselling was the need of the hour, he added.

