Assam Police asks parents to keep tab on kids’ online activities

The Assam Police have asked parents and guardians to strictly monitor their children’s online activities after Guwahati was listed among the top 10 cities in the world that have recorded maximum search for deadly Internet games, including the Blue Whale Challenge. They have also issued a helpline number in this connection.

“Parents, guardians, teachers and all citizens are hereby requested to keep a close watch on what children are searching and watching online, especially in view of increasing addiction among children and young people to some dangerous games available online through the mobile phone and computers. Parents and guardians are also advised to use parent monitoring apps/software to keep an eye on their children,” an appeal issued by the Assam Police said.

