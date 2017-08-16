Blue whale challenge: Another suspected suicide case reported from Kerala’s Kannur

This is the sixth death in India suspected to be a result of the Blue Whale challenge. (Source: Twitter) This is the sixth death in India suspected to be a result of the Blue Whale challenge. (Source: Twitter)

Yet another case of suspected suicide related to the Blue Whale Challenge has been reported from Kannur district in Kerala when a 22-year-old student of Industrial Training Institute Sawant was found hanging in his home last month. Sawant’s family on Wednesday said they suspect his suicide to be a result of his addiction to the notorious online game Blue Whale.

Sawant’s mother said he had slashed his arms with a blade and the family suspected it to be a result of depression. Despite being taken for counselling sessions multiple times, his behaviour continued to be abnormal, Sawant’s mother told news agency PTI.

His mother also said that Sawant was addicted to computer games for the past few months and used to play them throughout the night on his laptop and computer. He had also been found sitting on the edge of the Thalassery beach bridge by a relative one day.

Sawant had slashed his wrists with a blade and had also carved ‘SA’ on his chest using a compass. He also used to watch horror films.

Thalassery police informed the relatives that he had committed suicide due to a failed relationship. South zone IGP Manoj Abraham said police was unaware if anyone had downloaded the game in Kerala. He said enquiries were on in the matter.

Read: Kerala woman says Blue Whale killed son, police probe claim

This is the sixth death in India suspected to be a result of the infamous Blue Whale challenge. On Tuesday, a 16-year-old’s mother attributed the game to be a reason for her son’s suicide. The young boy, Manoj C Man, was found hanging in his home on July 26.

Suicide cases linked with the Blue Whale online game have also emerged from Mumbai, West Midnapore, Solapur, and Indore.

Click here to read: The truth of ‘Blue Whale’ challenge: A game said to ‘brainwash’ teens into committing suicides

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd