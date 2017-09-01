Blue Whale Challenge: 15-year-old boy in Tirunelveli suffers burn injuries, hospitalised

Blue whale challenge: The boy, who has not been identified, is currently undergoing medical treatment at a local hospital. Blue whale challenge: The boy, who has not been identified, is currently undergoing medical treatment at a local hospital.

A 15-year-old school student in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu hurt himself on Thursday after reportedly playing the Blue Whale Challenge game — which involves performing a number of tasks which have to be completed by the player in 50 days. The boy, who has not been identified, is currently undergoing medical treatment at a local hospital. Police said the boy had “harmed himself with a knife” and suffered burn injuries.

This, a day after a 19-year-old college student hanged himself at his house with the Tamil Nadu police claiming that the suicide had links to the Blue Whale Challenge game. Identified as Vigesh, the boy, in his suicide note, said “the game was a devastating one… once you enter it, you would not be able to come out”. A police official told PTI that the Vignesh had drawn a picture of a blue whale on his hand with a ball pen and also warned parents to keep an eye on their children’s social media behaviour saying the game ruins lives.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu cyber police has been alerted about the online game and has been asked to keep a close watch on the Blue Whale challenge, a government official said. To know more about what the blue whale challenge is, click here.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd