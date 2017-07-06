Blue border on MoC nuns’ saris now protected under IP rights

‘This is the first time ever that a uniform has been protected under intellectual property rights’ ‘This is the first time ever that a uniform has been protected under intellectual property rights’

AN ADVOCATE working with the Missionaries of Charity (MoC) on Wednesday said the blue-coloured border on the saris that nuns of MoC wear, has been protected under intellectual property laws. The Trade Mark Registry under the Union government has registered the sari’s blue border under the Act’s colour trademark protection rules. The Missionaries of Charity was found by Mother Teresa, who was canonised as Saint Teresa in September last year.

“It is important to note that Mother Teresa, before her death, had issued directives that her name should not be exploited for commercial purposes. Nor did she wish to be institutionalised. To fulfil her wish, we conceptualised the idea of protecting the distinctive blue pattern on the white saris worn by the nuns of Missionaries of Charity, under Intellectual Property rights. Missionaries of Charity will have the exclusive right to use the said blue pattern… It is the first time ever that a uniform has been protected under intellectual property rights,” said advocate Biswajit Sarkar.

“Unscrupulous and unfair usage of the said blue pattern is rampant across the globe. Now that this has been protected under the intellectual property laws (Trade Mark Act-1999), such unfair usage can be stopped. We are humbled that we have got this protection for Mother Teresa’s organisation,” he added.

