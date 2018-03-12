Blow to Pune Metro, as state sets aside only Rs 130 crore for project

Mayor Mukta Tilak, from the BJP, said: “It seems the government made small provisions looking at the pace of work. Once it picks up speed, the government will increase the amount. Anyways, if Metro officials want, BJP will press for more funds from the state government.” Mayor Mukta Tilak, from the BJP, said: “It seems the government made small provisions looking at the pace of work. Once it picks up speed, the government will increase the amount. Anyways, if Metro officials want, BJP will press for more funds from the state government.”

At a time work on the Pune Metro, the city’s most ambitious project worth Rs 11,400 crore, was about to catch steam, it suffered a setback with the state reserving just Rs 130 crore in its Budget last week. The development is being seen as a loss of face for BJP leaders in Pune, the MLAs and the lone Pune MP.

Metro officials in Pune were expecting around Rs 1,600 crore from the state and the Centre as part of their share to speed up the work in the next fiscal, as in the past 15 months, only 20 per cent of the work has been completed. Of the Rs 1,600 crore, the state government was expected to make a provision of Rs 850 crore. “The state budget has made a provision for Pune Metro of Rs 100 crore in equity and Rs 30 crore by way of subordinate debt, which is waiver of taxes on various purchases,” said Brijesh Dixit, managing director, Pune Metro. The Rs 130 crore provision is about 15 per cent of the total requirement of Rs 850 crore next fiscal.

Before the state Budget, the central Budget presented last month was silent about provision for Pune Metro. “The central Budget has made a provision for Metro projects in the country. The amount allotted for Pune Metro will be known by this month-end said,” Dixit said.

Asked if they were disappointed, Dixit said: “Not so now… But yes, if the announcement regarding the funds is not made either during monsoon session or the winter sessions, then it would be disappointing,” he said. “Generally, during the monsoon and winter session, the supplementary demands are taken up… We expect the government will make a provision for Pune Metro,” he said.

Metro officials, however, conceded that the project will not gain the kind of speed they were looking for. “Till the fund problem is sorted, the project will not catch speed,” an official said.

Among the works that would be hit are construction of stations and acquisition of land. For the stations, Metro officials have been pleading with industrial units to come forward and provide funds and get stations named after them. But so far, they have failed to get proper response. Not only the works on the two corridors, even extension work from Swargate to Katraj and Pimpri to Nigdi have run into trouble.

Officials said extension needs funds and since the state government has given nothing, the plan will remain a non-starter. Metro officials, however, said state and central governments were not their only sources of funds.

“We are looking at five funding agencies to provide us with 58 per cent of the funds. Of the five, we hope to get funds from at least two that include European Investment Bank and ADB, France. Their officials have already inspected the project,” Dixit said.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad tried to put on a brave face. “Every project being implemented by the BJP is in a mess. Be it Smart City or Metro. The kind of funds reserved for Pune Metro will only delay the project,” said Vandana Chavan, city chief of the NCP. Shiv Sena spokesperson Neelam Gorhe said: “It only reflects the dishonour of the mandate given by the voters to the BJP.”

Gorhe said BJP leaders in Pune were busy taking photographs with leaders like Nitin Gadkari and seeking publicity. “The meagre budgetary provision will only slow down the much-sought after project in Pune. Three years back, they had provided some Rs 16 crore.” Gorhe said they were only busy pushing Nagpur Metro while sidetracking Pune Metro.

District Guardian Minister Girish Bapat said the government will provide funds for the Metro project as and when required. “Though it is not provided in the Budget, the government can always provide funds from the Contingency Fund. Besides, the funds can be provided for supplementary demand,’’ Bapat said, adding that the government was committed to early completion of Metro project.

BJP leaders, off record, however, conceded that it was a loss of face for the party in Pune that is gearing up to take up opponents like the Congress and the NCP. “The opposition parties have now got a issue that they will certainly take to the people,” said a BJP leader.

