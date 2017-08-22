Blasts in Darjeeling hills upset mood for talks

Officials investigate the blast site after an explosion near a motor-stand in Darjeeling on Saturday. (PTI Photo) Officials investigate the blast site after an explosion near a motor-stand in Darjeeling on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

The blasts in Darjeeling last week have thrown a spanner in the talks that were going on between the Union Home Ministry and the West Bengal government for the past week, sources in state government said.

An official said: “Initially, the West Bengal CM was very upset with what appeared to be a bipartite meeting between the leaders of the statehood movement and the Home Minister. But it was clarified that it wasn’t the case,” said an official of the Bengal secretariat.After the meeting, Gorkhaland Janmukti Morcha president Bimal Gurung had expressed hope that the Centre would do “justice to Gorkhas at the earliest”.

But, sources said, that the Centre made it clear that it “would not initiate talks”. There were four demands that the Gorkhaland Movement Coordination Committee, the umbrella group leading the protest, had communicated to Singh. But its main demand was that “dialogue on Gorkhaland” begins.

Singh had communicated this to the Mamata Banerjee government and at least initially, Banerjee had “appeared receptive”. But since the blast on Saturday, a source close to Mamata Banerjee explained, the government’s strategy had changed. “Talks are likely to take place. But in negotiations, Banerjee’s hand has grown stronger. She will not give any ground,” said a source close to Mamata.

