Blast near Shiva temple in Manipur 

AN IMPROVISED explosive device (IED) went off near a temple in Moreh, a town on the India-Myanmar border, on Wednesday morning. No one was injured, the police said. According to police, the explosive went off near a Shiv temple, considered the second largest temple in Northeast India. The incident took place at 8.45 am, the police said. Soldiers of 11 Assam Rifles and the police took charge of security at the spot. Some electric bulbs, water tankers, windowpanes and part of temple walls were said to have been damaged in the explosion – the temple per se was not damaged.

Police sources said temple authorities have confirmed that there has been no monetary demand by any insurgent group that could have led to the attack. Earlier, on Sunday, an explosion was reported from near a temple on the Myanmar side of the border. No underground group has so far claimed responsibility for the two attacks, sources said. Moreh has a mixed population of people from Kuki and Meitei tribes and non-Manipuri settlers. The town has one of the largest settlements of families from outside the state – there are around 4,000 non-Manipuri voters in Moreh. The temple was inaugurated nearly 18 years ago by the Tamil Sangam Moreh.

