Blast in iron furnace at Mandi Gobindgarh; one dead, 2 critical

The site of the blast. (Express Photo) The site of the blast. (Express Photo)

One labourer died and two others were seriously injured after a blast rocked an iron furnace in Mandi Gobindgarh town of Fatehgarh Sahib district. The blast occurred at Punjab Furnaces located on Amloh road.

According to the police, the hot iron was being lifted using a crane when the rope tied to the crane snapped. The hot iron mass fell on the labourers standing underneath killing one on the spot. Shyam Dev, 20, died on the spot. He was from Sitamari of Bihar.

The two seriously injured labourers were identified as- Bali Ram, 30 of Ariya in Bihar and Roshan Kumar, 21 from Samastipur. Seeing their critical condition, they were referred to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) of Ludhiana.

Kanwaljit Singh Sandhu, SHO Mandi Gobindgarh police station said that prima facie it was an accident. “It was an accident but probe is being done. We will check factory premises to see if safety norms for workers were being followed or not. The factories department of the administration will also do their probe and owner will be booked if found to be negligent.”

Mandi Gobindgarh is the hub of iron and steel trade and furnaces in the country.

