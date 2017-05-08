Blast at Trinamool congress office: 1 killed, 3 injured in Burdwan

One person was killed and three were injured after a bomb ripped through a Trinamool Congress (TMC) office at Aushgram in Burdwan district on Sunday evening.

The explosion took place at around 6 pm, levelling the party office.

The injured were rushed to a local hospital where they are undergoing treatment. A strong police force was deployed in the area later.

“So far one person has died and tree people have been injured. We are awaiting further details,” said Anurag Srivastav, District Magistrate (Burdwan East) to The Indian Express.

Police officers were not able to confirm the identity of the victim.

“A few locals identified the deceased as Hunter Sheikh, a TMC leader. However, we are verifying this information. Investigation is on and we are trying to determine how the blast took place,” said a senior district police officer.

The Trinamool accused of “CPM-backed goons” of hurling bombs into the party office

“CPM goons riding on motorcycles hurled the bombs inside the party office. There were several Trinamool Congress workers at the party office when the blast took place,” said Anubrata Mondal, Birbhum Trinamool president.

Rubbishing this’ CPM’s Burdwan secretary Achintya Mullick said the explosives were stored inside the Trinamool Congress office.

“Their office was destroyed completely. This cannot be done with bombs hurled from outside. This can only happen if explosives were stacked inside the party office. Secondly, our party has no presence in the area where the blast took place. It is the safe haven for Trinamool Congress-backed goons, who make bombs inside their party office.

“Even during the 34-year Left rule, our party could not establish a presence at Pichkudi area. These allegations made by TMC are baseless,” Mullick said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now