Blast at Nashik’s Tibetan Market, 5 shops damaged

An explosion at the Tibetan Market here this morning caused damage to five shops, the police said, suspecting that an LPG cylinder may have triggered the blast. Nobody was injured in the incident and the police also ruled out the use of any explosives in the blast.

“There was an explosion in Tibetan Market area, located in Sharanpur road locality, around 5.30 AM, which caused damage to five shops, although nobody was injured in the incident,” Nashik Commissioner of Police Ravinder Kumar Singal told PTI.

“Due to the impact of the blast, some walls in the area were also damaged. It created panic among the residents,” he said.

The police were yet to ascertain the reason behind the blast but they suspect that it could have been triggered by an LPG cylinder.

Tibetan Market is a non-residential area in the city. The area has several Chinese food stalls and kiosks of ready-made garments, especially those selling woolen clothes and sweaters. The area remains crowded throughout the day till late night.

After the blast, the area was cordoned off and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was called to the spot. “The BDDS did not find any signs of explosives, but top police officials are investigating case. It is suspected that it could have been due to an LPG cylinder,” Singal said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App