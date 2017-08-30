Blasphemy case: Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Sing cited ‘rehab of rape victims’ to get off hook

Dera Saccha Sauda leader, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insaan, has been sentenced to 20 year imprisonment for dual Rape. Express photo. Dera Saccha Sauda leader, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insaan, has been sentenced to 20 year imprisonment for dual Rape. Express photo.

His drive to “rehabilitate rape victims” cited in Dera Sacha Sauda book “The Warriors of Humanitarianism” was one of the several philanthropic activities cited by a Bathinda court while acquitting Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in 2014 in alleged blasphemy case against him.

The case dates back to May 2007 in which he was booked for hurting religious sentiments of Sikh community by allegedly imitating Guru Gobind Singh.

The case is back into spotlight. The Punjab and Haryana High Court is hearing the case after a revision petition was filed in 2015. The case was partly heard by judge Surinder Gupta on August 17. The next date of hearing in the case will be notified later.

It was this case that triggered a cat-and-mouse game between dera and political class, with the dera flexing its votebank muscle to wriggle the dera chief out of cases and politicians strategising to use the cases against the dera chief to extract political mileage.

Just ahead of 2012 Assembly elections in Punjab, the SAD government filed cancellation report in a Bathinda court the alleged sacrilege case against Dera on January 1, 2012. However, acting on a fresh complaint filed by two complainants Hardeep Singh and Jaspal Singh in May 2011, trial court in Bathinda rejected the cancellation report on April 2, 2012 and summoned Dera chief to face trial in the case.

The legal battle continued with arguments and counter arguments over delay in filing the chargehseet in the case with reference to stipulated time for filing the chargesheet under the offences mentioned in the case and two persons making another complaint in 2011.

In August 2014, the court of Sessions Judge Bathinda Tejwinder Singh discharged dera chief in the alleged case, registered on May 20, 2007 on the complaint of Rajinder Singh who alleged that dera chief had hurt religious sentiments of Sikhs by copying Guru Gobind Singh in a ceremony at sect’s dera in Salabatpura in Bathinda district.

