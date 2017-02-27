Mann Ki Baat: ‘Those promoting digital money are nation’s new anti-graft cadre’

In the backdrop of the Opposition’s criticism of his cashless pitch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday insisted that promoting digital transactions has a “prominent role in the fight against corruption and black money”. (Source: PTI Photo) In the backdrop of the Opposition’s criticism of his cashless pitch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday insisted that promoting digital transactions has a “prominent role in the fight against corruption and black money”. (Source: PTI Photo)

In the backdrop of the Opposition’s criticism of his cashless pitch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday insisted that promoting digital transactions has a “prominent role in the fight against corruption and black money” and hailed individuals promoting digital money as the country’s “new anti-corruption cadre”. Addressing the 29th episode of his radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, he said gradually people were “shedding their hard currency mindset” and moving towards “digital currency”. Saying that the process to make digital payment a mass movement has been initiated through two central schemes — Lucky Graahak Yojana and Digi-Dhan Vyapar Yojana — he exhorted the youth and those who won prizes under the schemes to lead this movement.

“To me, each and every individual involved in this mission constitutes a new anti-corruption cadre in the country. In a way you are a soldier in the cause of cleanliness and purity,” he said as he spoke about a 22-year-old Delhi cab driver, Sabir, who switched to digital mode for his transactions and went on to win a prize of Rs 1 lakh under the ‘Lucky Grahak Yojana’.

The Prime Minister also urged fishermen, farmers and the poor to promote BHIM App, the digital payments application, in the run up to digital payments promotion scheme completing its 100 days on April 14. The government has planned a big draw of prizes worth crores on April 14, which coincides with the birth anniversary of Dalit icon B R Ambedkar.

“Give special importance to Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s birth anniversary this time and the BHIM App. For this, I would like to say that we have to strengthen the foundation laid by Baba Saheb. We have to go door-to-door associating everybody in order to place the BHIM App in 125 crore hands,” the PM said.

He also spoke about other issues, including the need for more scientists to harness technology to benefit the common man, ISRO launching record 104 satellites in orbit and the record production of food grains by farmers.

Referring to ISRO’s feat, Modi said scientists had brought laurels to the nation and felt that the launch will be of great help in mapping of resources, evaluating development and help farmers.

On the successful testing of the Ballistic Interceptor Missile, he said, “Hardly four or five countries in the world possess this capability. Its core strength lies in the fact that if, even from a distance of 2000 km, a missile is launched to attack India, our missile can pre-emptively destroy it in the space itself.”

Hailing the farmers for record production, particularly production of pulses, Modi said he wants to thank the farmers for keeping the poor in mind and adopting cultivation of various pulses, besides the traditional crops because pulses are the biggest source of protein for poor people.