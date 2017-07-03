Blacken faces of ministers who don’t ensure development, says UP minister Rajendra Singh

Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly

Advocating strong action against legislatures who don’t fulfil their promises, Uttar Pradesh minister Rajendra Singh also known as Moti Singh on Monday said that faces of such MLAs should be “blackened” if they do not live upto their promises of development. “Faces of those MLAs who have promised development within 15 days should be blackened by the people. I have started my politics from Mangraura and I can leave ministerial berth for the people here,” Singh allegedly said on Sunday while addressing a crowd in Pratapgarh in Rampur village.

The BJP minister also claimed that 15 days ago MLAs Dheeraj Ojha (BJP), Sangam Lal (Apna Dal-S) and RK Verma (BJP) had come to the village and ensured development in the area within a fortnight. He urged the people to take a stand in case the promise is not delivered.

Singh also launched an attack against the local MP Harivansh Singh (Apna Dal-S), alleging he had “betrayed” the people of his constituency and did not carry out a single development work. “He (MP) does not come among people and says I will carry out development. MLAs and MP instead of doing work are vitiating the atmosphere,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

