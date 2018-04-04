Blackbuck poaching case: Saif, Sonali, Tabu leave for Jodhpur ahead of verdict

The three actors did not speak to mediapersons waiting outside the Mumbai airport while they left from here. (File Photo) The three actors did not speak to mediapersons waiting outside the Mumbai airport while they left from here. (File Photo)

Ahead of the verdict by a Jodhpur court in the blackbuck poaching case, Bollywood actors Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan and Tabu left for the Rajasthan city from here on Wednesday morning. The three actors did not speak to mediapersons waiting outside the Mumbai airport while they left from here.

Superstar Salman Khan, meanwhile, arrived in Mumbai in the early hours on Wednesday from Abu Dhabi where he has been shooting for “Race 3”. After arriving, he went to his house and is expected to leave for Jodhpur later on Wednesday.

A Jodhpur court will announce tomorrow the verdict in the 1998 black buck poaching case against Salman Khan. Salman Khan was accused of killing two black bucks on October 2, 1998 in Kankani village in Jodhpur during the shooting of “Hum Saath Saath Hain”.

Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, and Tabu, who were also shooting for the film, are the co-accused in the case. Salman Khan, 52, had earlier pleaded innocence in the case, claiming before the court that he had been “framed”.

