Salman Khan guilty, Saif and others acquitted by Jodhpur court in blackbuck poaching case

A court in Jodhpur on Thursday convicted actor Salman Khan after he was found guilty of poaching two blackbucks in a case dating back to 1998. All other accused, including actors – Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre – were acquitted of the charges they faced by the court of the chief judicial magistrate, Jodhpur Rural. “The court has convicted Khan under section 9/51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act. All other accused have been acquitted of the charges that they faced,” said a counsel involved in the case.

The case against Salman Khan dated back to October 1998, when he was accused of killing two blackbucks in Kankani village in Jodhpur. Khan was charged under Section 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act and other actors – Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam – were charged under section 51 read with section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Salman Khan blackbuck verdict LIVE Updates

The final arguments in the case were completed on March 28 in the court of the chief judicial magistrate, Jodhpur Rural, Dev Kumar Khatri and the judgment was reserved for Thursday. Khan has earlier been acquitted in two poaching cases of chinkaras by the Rajasthan High Court in 2016. Last year, he was acquitted by the court of the chief judicial magistrate in Jodhpur on January 2017 in another case in which he was charged under the sections 3/25 and 3/27 of the Indian Arms Act after the judiciary gave him the benefit of doubt. READ: Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan convicted, all you need to know

After Khan’s acquittal in 2016 by the Rajasthan High Court in two cases of Chinkara poaching, the Rajasthan government had appealed against the decision in the Supreme Court, which is currently pending. Back in 2006, a trial court in Jodhpur had convicted Khan in two of the poaching cases and he was sentenced to five years of imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 25,000. Timeline of the blackbuck poaching case

After spending a few days in judicial custody, Khan had appealed against the decision of the trial court which finally led to his acquittal by the Rajasthan High Court in 2016. This was the final case of poaching which the trial was pending since almost 20 years. Salman was accused of hunting two Chinkaras at Bhawad in Mathania near Jodhpur on September 26, 1998, and another Chinkara at Ghoda farms two days later on September 28th, while he was in Jodhpur filming for ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’.

In the black buck poaching case, the animals were allegedly shot dead in the intervening night of October 1 and 2 in 1998.

