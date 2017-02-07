Unaccounted money worth Rs 1.5 crore seized, two arrested

Unaccounted cash of Rs 1.5 crore, all in Rs 2,000 denomination, were seized at the KSRTC bus stand near Malappuram on Monday and two persons arrested in this connection, police said. (Representational Image) Unaccounted cash of Rs 1.5 crore, all in Rs 2,000 denomination, were seized at the KSRTC bus stand near Malappuram on Monday and two persons arrested in this connection, police said. (Representational Image)

Unaccounted cash of Rs 1.5 crore, all in Rs 2,000 denomination, were seized at the KSRTC bus stand near Malappuram on Monday and two persons arrested in this connection, police said. Perinthalmanna Deputy Superintendent of Police said a team led by him intercepted the duo Harish (38) and Sarfuddin (40) from Vengara in the district when they were alighting from a private bus.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

During the check, the team found the Indian currency in their shoulder bags. They did not have relevant papers for accounting for the money, he said.

They were arrested under sections 41 (committing cognizable offence) and 102 of CrPC (power of police to seize certain properties), police said.