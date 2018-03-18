Black ink thrown at Jawaharlal Nehru statue; TMC, BJP blame each other

The statue in Katwa. (Express Photo) The statue in Katwa. (Express Photo)

Unidentified miscreants on Friday night threw black ink on a statue of Jawaharlal Nehru in East Burdwan district’s Katwa area. Police reached the spot at Telephone Maidan on receiving information from the locals and the statue was cleaned later. “We haven’t received any complaint yet. Actions will be taken once we register a complaint,” said SP (East Burdwan) Kunal Agarwal.

The Trinamool and the BJP blamed each other for the incident. Speaking with The Sunday Express, local TMC MLA Rabindranath Chatterjee said, “This happened yesterday late night so no one saw who actually did it. But, we are sure that this has been done by some workers of BJP who always look for excuse to create problem in the area.”

Dismissing the allegation, a local BJP member, pleading anonymity, told The Sunday Express that TMC has no work but to blame the BJP for everything. “We have no connection with the incident. Let police find out who did it,” said the member.

Describing the incident as “ridiculous”, a local police officer said, “This statue is a landmark in the area and has been there for the last 12 years. People playing politics over statues is ridiculous. It is wastage of time and resources for police as well.” Meanwhile, local Congress workers held a demonstration in front of the police station, demanding immediate arrest of those responsible for the act.

Katwa Town Congress secretary Subhashish Samanta has alleged that BJP workers were behind the incident, while the saffron party’s rural district secretary Sandip Nandy has said the party had no role in it. The incident comes amid reports of several statue vandalisations in other parts of the country. It all began with the pulling down of Lenin’s statue in Tripura allegedly by BJP workers. In a reaction to the incident, a bust of Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee was defaced and blackened by alleged members of a Leftist group named ‘Radicals’ of Jadavpur University in Kolkata.

With inputs from PTI

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App