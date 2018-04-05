Black buck poaching case LIVE Updates: Salman Khan may face 6 years jail, verdict likely after 11 am

Black buck poaching case LIVE Updates: Salman Khan was convicted in one of the cases in 2006 and was sentenced to five years in jail. (File Photo) Black buck poaching case LIVE Updates: Salman Khan was convicted in one of the cases in 2006 and was sentenced to five years in jail. (File Photo)

A Jodhpur court will deliver the verdict in the 1998 black buck poaching case against Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Thursday. Salman has been accused of killing two black bucks on October 2, 1998 in Kankani village in Jodhpur during the shooting of “Hum Saath Saath Hain”. Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, and Tabu, who are the co-accused in the case, have arrived in Jodhpur. Salman, who has been shooting for Race 3 in Abu Dhabi, will also be present in the court of chief judicial magistrate (Jodhpur Rural).

The trial of the case has been in progress for the last 19 years and Judge Dev Kumar Khatri reserved the order after the final arguments on March 28. If convicted Salman, who has been charged under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, may face six years imprisonment.

Meanwhile, actor Saif Ali Khan courted a controversy upon landing in the city and was heard threatening his driver after he was surrounded by media people. In the video clip, Khan is heard telling his driver, “Sheesha upar karo aur reverse kar lo varna padegi ek (put the window up and reverse the car or else you will get slapped)”.

Salman was convicted in one of the cases in 2006 and was sentenced to five years in jail. While the actor spent a week in jail, the sentence was suspended by the Rajasthan High Court. The actor was also booked under the Arms Act as the licence of the gun he allegedly used while hunting had expired. However, the charges were later dropped due to lack of evidence.

