Black buck case: Hearing against Salman Khan, other actors deferred

Lawyers presented an application in the court stating that the actors could not be present over security concerns and requested an exemption, following which the court deferred the hearing till Friday.

By: Express News Service | Jaipur | Published:January 26, 2017 1:37 am
Bollywood actor Salman Khan. (Source: PTI Photo/File)

A Jodhpur court, scheduled to hear arguments in the black buck hunting case against Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Sonali Bendre and Tabu, deferred the hearing till Friday after they failed to turn up before the court, citing security concerns.

