Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar addresses a press conference after returning from a foreign trip in Chandigarh Wednesday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar addresses a press conference after returning from a foreign trip in Chandigarh Wednesday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Days after a controversy erupted over a question regarding omen on “meeting with a black Brahmin or sight of a Brahmin girl” in a competitive exam, the Haryana government has debarred the Chief Examiner of Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) from setting question papers in future. Talking to journalists on Wednesday, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the question was not appropriate. The multiple-choice question, which has created furore among the Brahmin community members and opposition, was asked by the HSSC in a competitive exam held on April 10 to recruit Junior Engineers for Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA). The question was: “Which one among the following is not a sign of omen in Haryana’; Empty Pitcher, A casket full of fuel, Meeting with a black Brahmin or sight of a Brahmin girl”.

Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu, in a letter to the HSSC chairman, has suggested him to conduct a high-level probe to punish the guilty. On the controversy related to namaz in Gurgaon, the CM said “namaz is a weekly afternoon agenda”, adding they would take appropriate steps time to time to avoid tension and maintain law and order.

“If somebody has objections (over offering namaj) at some place, we take a call keeping in view the objections,” he said, adding that various factors like ownership of the land or inconvenience in the traffic movement are to be kept in mind in such matters. “We have to find out a medium path to ensure freedom of anybody is not curtailed,” said Khattar, who has returned from an overseas trip on Tuesday.

Talking about his visit to Israel and United Kingdom (UK), the CM said 10 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) had been signed with the UK for various projects and initiatives that “would not only catalyse investment worth Rs 1500 crore to the State but also provide direct employment to about 1000 persons”. Khattar said the state would adopt best practices of the National Health Scheme of UK and the Transport for London (TfL), besides collaborating with the universities and colleges for skill development programmes.

The CM said a team from Haryana led by the transport minister or secretary would be tasked to visit UK to understand the principles and seek collaboration with TfL for developing a comprehensive transport system for Gurgaon, Faridabad and other urban areas in Haryana. Similarly, a proposal for setting up multi-super specialty tertiary care hospital and other services in Haryana was discussed in a meeting with Indo-UK Institute of Health.

