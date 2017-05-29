Black box of missing Sukhoi 30 aircraft found

Indian Air Force’s Sukhoi 30 plane. (Source: PTI Photo/File) Indian Air Force’s Sukhoi 30 plane. (Source: PTI Photo/File)

AFTER FIVE days of search operation for the missing Sukhoi 30 aircraft, one of the ground search parties on Sunday managed to reach the crash site on foot and recovered the black box. There is still no information about the two IAF pilots on board.

“A ground search and rescue party reached the crash site trekking through thick vegetation about 60 km north of Tezpur IAF base on Sunday. The black box of the aircraft has been recovered,” said Tezpur-based Defence PRO Lt Col Shombit Ghosh.

The location is not accessible because of the dense forests and steep mountain slopes, and there is no mobile network coverage in the area, said Lt Col Suneet Newton, Guwahati-based Defence PRO. The Sukhoi-30 with two pilots on board was on a routine training mission when it lost radio and radar contact with the Tezpur IAF base on Tuesday.

