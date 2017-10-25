Black beauty, Machhli conferred with best horse, dog bravery medals by Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh felicitates ‘Black Beauty’ with Best Horse medal on Tuesday. Home Minister Rajnath Singh felicitates ‘Black Beauty’ with Best Horse medal on Tuesday.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh conferred the best Horse and best Canine medals to ‘Black Beauty’ and ‘Machhli’ of the 29th Battalion during the 56th Raising Day parade of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Tuesday.

Horse ‘Black Beauty’ belongs to the Basic Training Centre from Bhanu, while Machhli was deployed with the ITBP’s 29th Battalion and participated in the anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh. The 38th Battalion was adjudged as ‘Best non-border Battalion’, whereas 1st Battalion was the ‘Overall Best Battalion’ for the year 2017.

Addressing the ITBP personnel, the Home Minister said the government was examining a proposal to build 50 temperature-controlled posts for the troopers posted in sub-zero temperatures to strengthen the paramilitary force deployed on the India-China border. He said that it would ensure that these posts were not abandoned during inclement weather.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh felicitates 'Machhli' with Best Dog medal on Tuesday.

Singh also announced the construction of 25 border roads in Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh to boost strategic facilities for the border force. He said the government was also considering special lightweight winter clothing for troops deployed above 9,000 feet and an enhanced fleet of snow scooters to patrol high-altitude areas of the 3,488-km India-China frontier.

