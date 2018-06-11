BJYM workers, shopkeepers clash in Ranchi

Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and shopkeepers clashed on Sunday in Main Road area of Ranchi when the former had taken out a bike rally to mark four years of the Narendra Modi government.

“Police were clearing congestion and we were moving ahead. But then a crowd gathered and started beating up around a dozen bikers. We don’t know why it started. There was no sloganeering. At least seven of our workers were injured. My car was damaged,” said Prabhat, BJYM district chief.

Ranchi SSP Kuldeep Dwivedi said the situation was brought under control within half-an-hour and nobody sustained serious injuries. “Forces have been deployed to maintain calm. It appears that a misunderstanding between the shopkeepers and the bikers led to the problem. We are probing.”

