BJYM demands removal of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo) Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo)

Members of BJP’s youth wing on Sunday protested near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence and demanded removal of minister Satyendar Jain for allegedly having links to companies whose properties were attached by the I-T department last week.

“Kejriwal came to power after promising people a corruption-free, transparent regime. But only after two years, his ministers are facing graft charges,” Sunil Yadav, president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha’s Delhi unit, said.

“If Kejriwal fails to remove Jain from his government, BJYM will resort to an indefinite agitation on the issue,” he said.

Tax authorities had last week attached land and shares of some companies allegedly linked to Jain, who holds portfolios of Health, PWD and Transport in the Delhi government.

The protesters tried to reach near the chief minister’s residence but were stopped by police. A few of them suffered minor injuries as they tried to make their way through barricades set up by the police.