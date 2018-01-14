BJYM bike rally clashes: BJP, Trinamool take out protest rallies

On Saturday, BJYM and BJP workers demonstrated outside police stations across the state. They gheraod Jadavpur, Tollygunj, Salt Lake and other police stations in Kolkata and the districts in protest over “police inaction” against the alleged attackers. On Saturday, BJYM and BJP workers demonstrated outside police stations across the state. They gheraod Jadavpur, Tollygunj, Salt Lake and other police stations in Kolkata and the districts in protest over “police inaction” against the alleged attackers.

Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Saturday took out protest rallies in Kolkata, a day after ruling party and BJP youth wing workers clashed, injuring several people. On Friday — which was also Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary — Trinamool workers had clashed at two places in Kolkata with BJP and BJYM supporters, who were trying to take out a statewide motorcycle rally as part of their ‘Protirodh Sankalp Abhiyan’.

Following the clashes, the Calcutta High Court had directed that BJYM’s rally be stopped and rescheduled from January 15. It will now culminate at Cooch Behar on January 20 — two days behind schedule.

On Saturday, BJYM and BJP workers demonstrated outside police stations across the state. They gheraod Jadavpur, Tollygunj, Salt Lake and other police stations in Kolkata and the districts in protest over “police inaction” against the alleged attackers.

They also took out a rally in Jorasanko area of Kolkata. Sources said the youth wing will organise a rally in Shyambazar January 25. The Trinamool, meanwhile, took out a protest rally from Ganesh Talkies to Posta in Burrabazar. State Minister Sashi Panja, who led the rally, said: “We are taking out this rally to assure the common people that we are with them and will not allow anyone disturb Bengal. Whatever happened yesterday was part of BJP’s conspiracy or else why their workers had lathi in their hands for a normal motorcycle rally… that too on Swami Vivekananda’s birthday. Several bikes had entered Binani Bhavan (one of the clash spots) a night before. It was done intentionally to disturb the peaceful city.”

