BJP’s win in polls means people support demonetisation: Manoj Tiwari

BJP’s victories in civic body polls in Maharashtra and other states is a reflection of the “positive” response of people towards demonetisation, party’s Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari said today. Delhi BJP workers and leaders celebrated the party’s performance in the recent civic body polls in Maharashtra, Orissa, Chandigarh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat by distributing sweets and taking out victory marches in different parts of the city. Tiwari, who was a star campaigner in Maharashtra, Chandigarh and Haryana civic body polls, said the victories reflected positive sentiment of people, especially among youth and women.

“The opposition parties tried to agitate the people after the Central Government brought demonetisation but as I went to campaign among the people I could see a positive shine in their eyes especially women and youth and the same got reflected in the election results,” Tiwari said while joining his partymen to celebrate ‘Vijay Utsav Divas’.

Delhi BJP’s Minority Morcha workers led by Atif Rasheed and Kunwar Rafi celebrated Vijay Utsav at Batla House.

BJP national vice president and in-charge of Delhi unit Shyam Jaju shared Tiwari’s sentiments and gave credit to youth for the party’s victories in civic body polls.

“BJP’s victory in these civic elections shows that the people especially the youth have reposed faith in the new economic policies brought by the Centre Government,” he said.