BJP’s Vinay Tendulkar files nomination for Rajya Sabha election

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar (File Photo) Goa CM Manohar Parrikar (File Photo)

The Goa BJP unit chief, Vinay Tendulkar, on Tuesday filed his nomination for the election to the state’s lone Rajya Sabha seat. The election for the Rajya Sabha seat in Goa would be held on July 21 and on Tuesday is the last day for filing the nominations. Tendulkar submitted his nomination form to state Legislature Secretary N B Subhedar. He was accompanied by legislators from his own party and allies Goa Forward Party (GFP), Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and independents. “All the coalition partners in the government have extended support to my candidature and I expect to have a smooth sailing during the election on July 21,” Tendulkar told reporters after filing the nomination papers.

The coalition partners in Goa’s Manohar Parrikar-led government have already pledged support to Tendulkar’s candidature, paving a smooth way for him into the Upper House of Parliament.

Tendulkar has the support of 12 legislators from his own party, three each from the GFP and the MGP and three independents.

There are 38 legislators in the 40-member Assembly. One MLA each from Congress and BJP resigned after the state polls were held earlier this year.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App