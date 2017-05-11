BJP’s UP unit expels 87 workers

In picture, UP BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya (PTI Photo) In picture, UP BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya (PTI Photo)

The BJP’s Uttar Pradesh unit has expelled 87 party workers for six years for allegedly carrying out anti-party activities. “As many as 87 party office bearers and workers, who had indulged in anti-party activities either by contesting against the party candidates or campaigning against them, have been shown the door,” UP BJP general secretary Vidyasagar Sonkar said.

Sonkar said that after allegations against some of the party workers were found to be true, disciplinary action was initiated against them following which UP BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya expelled them for six years. The action was taken following the approval of the party’s disciplinary committee, it is learnt.

