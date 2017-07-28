BJP’s tribal pick files nomination for MP Rajya Sabha poll

Uike, the present district Panchayat president in Mandla, handed over her nomination papers to Returning Officer AP Singh at the Vidhan Sabha secretariat in the presence of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan(Image source: Twitter) Uike, the present district Panchayat president in Mandla, handed over her nomination papers to Returning Officer AP Singh at the Vidhan Sabha secretariat in the presence of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan(Image source: Twitter)

BJP’s tribal leader Sampatiya Uike Friday filed her nomination papers for the vacant Rajya Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh. The election was necessitated following the death of the then Environment minister Anil Madhav Dave in May this year.

Uike (50), the present district Panchayat president in Mandla, handed over her nomination papers to Returning Officer AP Singh at the Vidhan Sabha secretariat in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the BJP’s state unit chief Nandkumar Singh Chauhan. She had unsuccessfully contested the assembly elections in 2013.

Today was the last day for filing of nominations. The scrutiny of papers would be done tomorrow. The election, if required, will be held on August 8.

Dr K Padmarajan filed his nomination as an Independent on July 26, an Assembly Secretariat official said. Out of the total 11 Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, seven seats are currently represented by the BJP while the Congress holds three.

In the 230-member House, whose effective strength is reduced to 228 due to the death of an MLA and the disqualification of a Cabinet minister, the ruling BJP has 165 members, the Congress 56, the BSP four, and others three.

